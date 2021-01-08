Akume has no beef with Suswam, Ortom, Tor Tiv – Tsav, says Ex Benue Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

…allegations against him unfounded, baseless

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly and Chairman of Benue Concerned Citizens for Development, BCCD, Dr. Stephen Tsav, has said the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume bears no grudge against Senator Gabriel Suswam, Governor Samuel Ortom and the Tor Tiv Prof. James Ayatse.

He stated that the leaders were working in synergy for the good of Benue state contrary to an earlier pictured painted by the Zone A Peoples’ Assembly, ZAPA, at a recent media briefing.

Dr. Tsav in a statement for the BCCD yesterday in Makurdi said the earlier statement by ZAPA claiming that Senator Akume was fanning the embers of disunity and crisis in the state as well as plotting the alienation of the Benue North East district in the distribution of political offices was baseless.

ZAPA had claimed that “Sen. George Akume has taken it as his pastime to ensure nobody from that part of the state progresses to a reasonable status, or is counted amongst critical leaders both in the state and at the central government.”

BCCD in its reaction however said, “It is not clear to us why ZAPA has chosen to flog a dead horse and reawakened issues that the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. James Ayatse and all Zone A leaders have already put behind them long ago.”

While insisting that the allegations raised by ZAPA were completely unfounded, the BCCD explained that Senator Akume had done more for the people of Benue North East district than any other district in the state.

Part of the statement also read, “as a founding member of APC and the party’s leader in Benue State, Senator Akume has worked assiduously in developing other leaders of the party without discrimination.

“Accusing him of frustrating APC leaders from Zone A out of the party is an uncharitable accusation against a man who has given his all to the party and does not forget his own people.

“While we try as much as possible to avoid arguments on issues that emanate from the leaked audio clip as that was purely a private conversation between Senator Akume and Governor Samuel Ortom, we wish to state that as a human, the Minister had suffered provocative injustice at that time and his anger was justified.

“However, all of that is in the past now as he has already built synergy with the Tor Tiv, Governor Ortom and Senator Gabriel Suswam for the good of Benue State.

“It is a celebrated fact that both Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator Gabriel Suswam are political scions of Senator Akume who played a major role in their emergence as Governors. If the duo feel offended by Senator Akume’s comments in the said telephone conversation, they would need no group to speak for them.

“To further prove that ZAPA is out to malign the leader, including a futile attempt to disparage his present office as the only Benue person in President Buhari’s cabinet, ZAPA has been blinded from seeing the lofty initiatives that the Minister has introduced in the Special Duties Ministry, making him a pacesetter.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

