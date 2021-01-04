Akin Alabi, Agriculture ministry empowers Egbeda/Ona Ara Farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member of the House of representatives representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi launched an empowerment program for farmers in Egbeda/Ona Ara in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development. The Federal Ministry distributed farm seeds to hundreds of farmers in attendance.

Seedlings like maize, rice, pea, cocoa and other cash crops were distributed to the farmers that were also trained on dry season farming and storage by the Federal ministry of Agriculture as facilitated by Honorable Akin Alabi.

Hon. Alabi declared that the beneficiaries will now be able to qualify for the ongoing business cash grant that he recently launched for constituents. Hon. Alabi doles out business deendent capital to local business owners under the cash grant scheme.

Hon. Alabi thanked the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for their commitment to President Buhari’s Agriculture road map and encouraged more of this in other constituencies across the country.

