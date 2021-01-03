Akeredolu condoles with family of his Chief Protocol Officer

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has condoled with the family of Tosin Ogunbodede, his Chief of Protocol (COP), who died on Saturday, Jan.2, after an auto crash on Ilesa-Akure Road.

Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Akure.

Ojogo said that Ogunbodede, who was a lawyer by profession, died shortly after a visit to an uncle in Ibadan, Prof. Benjamin Ogunbodede, who has been ill.

“The remains of the Chief of Protocol will arrive Owo Local Government Area, his hometown today.

“This is necessary in order to commence preparations for his burial without further delay.

“Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility.

“Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over the years. For the governor, this is a personal loss.

“It becomes more emotional when it’s recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the governor’s law hub, Ibadan, to greet his principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence,” he said.

Ojogo said that the State Government would unveil his burial plans after consultations with the family. (NAN)

