Akande’s integrity, consistency, firmness make him Elder statesman to emulate — Lawan 

…Hails former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande at 82

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande’s integrity, consistency, focus, level-headedness, firmness as a leader and principle-based politics make him an elder statesman that should be emulated.

Lawan has hailed the first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said that he rejoiced with the family, friends and political associates of the former governor and first interim National Chairman of the APC as they celebrate the joyous occasion.

Lawan said, “In his roles as a state governor and party leader, Chief Akande made indelible contributions to governance and political development in Nigeria.

“His achievements as the first governor of Osun in this democratic dispensation and as the leader of the APC in its formative stage shall always remain remarkable and have cemented his position among leaders of consequence in Nigeria.

“Chief Akande’s integrity, consistency, focus, level-headedness, firmness as a leader and principle-based politics make him an elder statesman to be emulated, especially by those who take or aspire to public offices ”

The Senate President prays for more years of good health for the former governor so that he can continue to contribute to the development of his beloved Nigeria.

