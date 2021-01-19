Akande assumes office as new Commissioner of police in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The new Cross River State Commisioner of police, Sikiru Kayode Akande has assumed office as the 41st Commisioner to be posted to the Command.

This was made known in a press release on Tuesday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state ,PPRO,DSP Irene Ugbo and made available to Vanguard.

He resumed officially on Monday the 18th of January as the 41st Commisioner of Police in Cross River .

Akande who is an indigene of Ibadan South-East local Government Area,Oyo State,holds B.SC (Hon) in Political Science from University of Benin, appointed into the Force on 31 March 1990 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Before his posting to Cross River State Command, the CP has served as the Officer in Charge, Presidential/VIP Movement SH., Abuja. (Ensuring a safe

Route security for Mr. President) from 2014.

Speaking with Vanguard on Tuesday via telephone ,Akande said he believes in building people and reorientation of the human mind.

According to him , there can be a better society when the mind of the youths are effectively engaged which would invariably lead to the contribution of thier quota to the growth and development of the Nation as no contribution to add value is small.

He said ,strategies and approach must change to improve Nigeria’s security structure as the youths hold the future of and are the answers in the missing link and as such must be meaningful engaged to be productive members of the larger society .

He has held various positions including,CommandantPolice TrainingS School Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State, Divisional Police Officer, Ilesa Division, Osun state. State, Director of Operations, Peace Keeping Department, FHQ., Abuja,

He was also Commander, Armed Police Unit to UN Mission Liberia, Commanding Officer. Mopol12, Minna, Later Mopol 11 Calabar, UN Mission in Kosovo, Bauchi State PPRO/PA to CP, FORCID ALAGBON, Lagos attached to Presidential Task Force (PTF) ON Financial Crimes amongst others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: