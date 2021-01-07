Afrieximbank set to provide $1bn for Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Kindly Share This Story:



By Obas Esiedesa

Afrieximbank has concluded plans to provide $1 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery, according to Reuters.

The Port Harcourt Refinery complex, which consists of two plants with a combined capacity of 210,000 bpd, has been comatose for several years.

According to Reuters, the facility would be repaid over seven years through deliveries of Nigerian crude and products on completion of the refinery. It quoted an unnamed spokesman at the bank as saying, “Afreximbank is looking into a facility for the refurbishment of the Port Harcourt Refinery. However, the borrower is yet to be determined”.

Last December, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, had disclosed that, “A total of four Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC companies declined further participation arising from their inability to submit competitive tenders, due to a variety of reasons, including challenges with their sub-contractors, the COVID-19 and the tight bid submission period.

“Following Clarification Meetings held with the bidders, the bid closing deadline was extended to 30th November 2020. Along the tendering process, 12 clarification requests were received from the bidders and responded to accordingly.

“However, due to requests from the bidders for submission of alternative bids, the Invitation to Tender, ITT document was amended to accommodate alternative bids and communicated to the bidders. Furthermore, the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC Technical Audit Report was shared to all the seven EPC Companies as well.”

It had also added: “At the bid submission deadline of 30th November 2020, only one company, Messrs Technimont, submitted a proposal for the Refinery Rehabilitation. The submission of a proposal by just one company was considered not satisfactory.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

