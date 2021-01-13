Breaking News
Translate

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.1m – Africa CDC

On 3:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Another Coronavirus mutant strain discovered in JapanThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,107,979 as of Wednesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 74,444 as of Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 2,538,888 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency disclosed.

READ ALSO: US assault on democracy; what lessons for Nigeria?

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected area in Africa in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the Africa CDC.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, it was noted.

South Africa has also reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 34,334 on Wednesday, according to the Africa CDC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!