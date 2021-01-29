Adjogbe commiserates with Gov Okowa over his father’s death, Pa Okowa, Tim Owhefere 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has condoled with the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa over the demise of his father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa and the Majority Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Information of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Tim Owhefere.

Adjogbe in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ogheneovo Itefue, noted that the death of the duo was shocking and rather unfortunate.

Also read:

He said: “No doubt, the late Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa popularly called ‘AOU’ was a very cheerful and impactful father figure to all. Rare virtues of honesty and integrity must have earned him the highly respected chieftaincy title as the ‘Okpara-Uku’ of Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area”.

Adjogbe also commiserated with the Governor over the demise of the Majori

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: