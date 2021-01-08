Adinuba, Madubuko, Ngozi Ezeonu, others storm Amorka for Tapam, Ochiuwa movie launch

Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra State Information Commissioner; C. Don Adinuba, Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly Hon Pascal Agbodike, Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Arts and Tourism Dr Christian Madubuko will all storm Amorka Town in Ihiala local government Area of Anambra State for the executive movie launch titled ” Tapam & Ochiuwa”.

Tapam and Ochiuwa which will be hosted by Favour Oma, a daughter of Amorka Kingdom will however, feature award winning Nollywood actors and actresses such as Victor Osuagwu, Ngozi Ezeonu, Francis Odega, Nkechi Nweje, Vincent Opurum, Odira Nwobu, Emeka Sympathy Unadike, Abigail Nebechi, Chris Okorondu, Amarachi Igidimbah, Chinwe Isaac, Pope Stanley and among others.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the event are, HRH Igwe K.O Obiriolemgbe (Royal Father of the Day), Ebere Igbokwuputa Dikejiejemba (Chairman of the occasion) Dr Uzochukwu Solomon SUSU (Co Chairman of the Occasion), member, Anambra State House Of Assembly representing Ihiala Constituency I Hon Chidi Udemadu, President General Amorka United Union Professor Simeon Alozieuwa, former Chairman Nigeria Bar Association, Owerri Chapter, Barr Lawrence Nwaketi, CEO Chikong International Chinedu Ezidiegwu, Ugom Ihedimbu, Chief Oliver Obiagazie, Okeosisi Amorka) Chief Calis Obiagazie, (Uzonyereaku,) Chiedozie Ezidiegwu CEO DOzy-Sam Exchange HK as Chief launcher. The CEO Dontel Communications Nig Limited Mr Chidiebere Arawusi (Chief Organiser of the occasion) and among others.

The Chief Organiser of the executive movie launch Mr Chidiebere Arawusi appealed to all sons and daughters of Amorka to come out on January 9 to support and encourage the host Favour Oma as she officially launch her movies Tapam & Ochiuwa.

