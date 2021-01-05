Adamawa warns of possible lockdown as new spike of COVID-19 rises

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Adamawa State Government says it is disturbed at the growing rate of COVID-19 spike in the state of recent and has appealed for cooperation and support from the public in its efforts to contain the new wave.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who spoke through his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonoshiko attributed the spike to lack of compliance to COVID-19 restrictions and warned that the government will be forced to take necessary measures it deems fit to contain the spread.

Fintiri expressed disappointment that mandated measures to reduce transmission which include advocacy of behaviours like wearing of face masks, social distancing, washing of hands, and restrictions on public gatherings have not been adhered to by the people.

He was quick to remind the people of the guidelines on Restriction of Movement and Matters Incidental Thereto issued in March 2020 that is still in force and advise the public to adhere to the provisions.

It said social gatherings of more than 50 people at a time is also still in force.

The general public is hereby called upon to adhere strictly to the provisions of the guidelines.

Governor Fintiri has also pointed out that this is done following the identification of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus and directives in line with safety measures by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and what Adamawa State Government can do to intensify things to help bring the rate of infections down.

He, therefore, warned that “Any Club, Event centre or business premises so directed found contravening this rule will be closed down”.

While security agencies have been directed to ensure strict adherence to these protocols and any other protocol imposed by the Federal Government.

“I am of the view that we should not wait, as happened earlier, for this virus to again spiral out of control before taking action.

the world is facing a surge in Coronavirus cases and hospital admissions, We want people to follow the rules in order to avoid stricter measures which looks increasingly likely, Meanwhile, Government will ensure that all health facilities are prepared and ready to handle any eventualities.” the Governor added.

