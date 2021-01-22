Actress, Nazareth Jesse emerges first female “Mayor” of Abuja AGN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Nazareth Jesse Bako has been appointed as the first female Mayor of the Actors

Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abuja chapter. The actress broke the news through her WhatsApp Status.

She said, “This appointment is a remarkable one as I’m the first female Mayor/Chairperson of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja. I’m also the first Youth to attain such a position in the Actors Guild of Nigeria as Mayor. This is a great honour to me and to all my good friends, supporters and fans.”

“Sir, as I enjoin you to rejoice with me on this feather added to my cap, I humbly request for your utmost support in all ramifications to enable me discharge my duties for the betterment of our youth, Actors Guild of Nigeria and our dear nation at large,” she added.

Nazareth Jesse Bako, is an Abuja-based Nigerian actress, from Kuje Area Council, Abuja, F.C.T., who was born in Jerusalem.

She studied Business Administration and Management at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, after which she got an admission into the University of Abuja where she studied Economics.

She has featured in several Nollywood movies including ‘Girls Cot’,’ Erak and Eran’, ‘Share the Blood’ among several others.

