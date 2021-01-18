ACJHR to FG: You’re losing grip on COVID-19,it’s time for nationwide partial lockdown

The human rights group said its advice was based on its belief that government was losing grip of stopping the spread of the disease which it noted,was causing deaths in the country.

THE African Centre for Justice and Human Rights,ACJHR,has called on the federal government to declare partial lockdown nationwide following the increasing cases of COVID-19 infections.

The body,in a statement, Monday,by its Executive Director, Barr. Nduka-Edede Chinwendu,appealed to government to suspend school reopening,reinforce covid regulation and compliance enforcement as well as ban burials, marriages, political ceremonies and other social gatherings inimical to human lives.

“The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has noted that the Federal Government (FG) is gradually losing the control of the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country with the rate at which the figures are increasing daily. Therefore, it is time for the government to declare a nationwide partial lockdown to avoid further large scale exposure to the virus,” it said.

According to ACJHR,” it is of concern that the death toll due to the virus is also increasing.”

The statement read further:”If the FG fails to act fast, there is a tendency for the death-tolls to get out of hand. To tackle the continuous widespread exposure of the virus, we recommend the implementation of the following measures by the FG:

“First, we call on the FG to rescind his decision to reopen schools on January 18, 2021. While the FG might have the best intention regarding reopening schools, this intention is outweighed by the increasing death tolls rate. Consequently, we advised that the FG suspend school resumption until when it is safer.

“Second, it is also crucial for the FG to put measures in place to strictly enforce protocols released to curtail the further spread.

“Overall, the FG should also quickly consider banning burials, weddings, political gatherings, and other events capable of attracting crowds. Such gatherings are in clear breach of social distancing, one of the non-pharmaceutical measures to stop the spread.

“In conclusion, according to Chapter II of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (As amended), the FG’s primary purpose to her citizenry is that of security and welfare. To achieve this, it must keep her citizens safe and far from harms-way by complying to the highlighted recommendations.”