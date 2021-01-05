Account for stolen N15 trillion, PDP tasks Buhari, APC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Cautions Akpanudoedehe

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to clear the air on the alleged stealing of over N15 trillion public funds in the last few years.

This is even as the main opposition party flayed the APC for engaging in what it called diversionary tactics “as more revelations continue to emerge on how its leaders and some presidency officials pillaged our national treasury and stole over N15 trillion naira.”

In a statement signed by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it has uncovered plots “by current APC leadership to blackmail and ridicule President Buhari by pushing out fake performance claims, like those contained in the press statement by its caretaker committee on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, which was designed to rubbish Mr. President, highlight his failures and deflect attention from the atrocities of the APC.”

The party added: “Such fake narratives will not help the APC as our party has details of their nefarious leaders, including APC governors, ministers, certain aides of Mr. President, as well as APC fronts in agencies of government, and would not hesitate to make such public at the fullness of time.

“The APC had become rattled because of pressure from the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians asking President Buhari to go after APC leaders as well as Presidency officials involved in the reported stealing of N9.6 trillion ($25 billion) oil revenue as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.

Also read:

“APC leaders are having sleepless nights because the dragnet would soon catch up with all of them involved in the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude using 18 unregistered vessels; the looting of over N2 trillion in hazy oil subsidy regime, including a criminal under-recovery for unnamed West African countries as well as illegal tax per liter of petrol running into trillions of naira.

“APC leaders are also jittery because they would soon explain how they siphoned N500bn Social Investment Programme and the N16bn meant for Mosquito Net Project, as exposed by First Lady Aisha Buhari in addition to the N90 billion stolen from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, in a racket in which certain top APC leaders were alleged to have received N3 billion each.

“Very top officials in the Buhari Presidency have gone under over their alleged involvement in the looting of N33 billion National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, fund as exposed in the findings by the House of Representatives that the funds were never used for the provision of emergency food for victims of insurgency in the Northeast among other items as claimed.

“Some known APC leaders are now running amok over their involvement in the siphoning of the N48 billion meant for the rebuilding of six northeast states ravaged by insurgency as well as the looting of N25 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, among others.

“This is in addition to those fingered in the relooting of repatriated funds, the alleged extortion of N1.2 billion from poor beneficiaries of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the fraud allegation in the EFCC leading to the suspension of its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, as well as the looting of billions of naira Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.”

The party added that “having stripped our national coffers, the APC is now using its illegal caretaker committee to attempt to set the narrative of the empty treasury to validate their further looting of funds meant for the 2021 budget.

“By now, the APC ought to know that such narratives cannot fly when Nigerians are already aware that its leaders stashed away over N15 trillion stolen from our national coffers.

“We, therefore, invite the new mouthpiece of the APC, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, to find something more meaningful to do with his time as Nigerians are no longer swayed by APC’s lies and propaganda.

“Under the PDP, people like Senator Akpanudoedehe progressed under the robust economy and a secured nation where the system worked.

“If Akpanudoedehe meant well, he should be apologising for the failures of his party and the devastation it has brought to our country.

“He should be apologising to victims of the bandits imported by his party. He should have been apologising for the looting by his party leaders as well as President Buhari’s failures, which have brought economic hardship and untold devastation to our nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: