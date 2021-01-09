Abuja taxi drivers adopt technology to drive revenue growth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Taxi operators in Abuja have highlighted their changing roles as they are beginning to adopt technology processes to boost service delivery and revenue growth.

Speaking at the unveiling of NAIRAXI, an indigenous on-demand ride-hailing and logistics service, in Abuja, they analysed how advanced technologies presented the unprecedented transformation of the cab industry.

According to Shehu Shugabi Yar’adua, the President of Abuja Painted Taxi Operators, the technology is capable of making urban travel easier, quicker and more reliable.

He, however, provided insights into how bots had become an integral part of the ride-hailing and scooter-sharing services. Yar’Adua noted that commercial motorists must be aware of the uncomfortable shift in roles that had presented itself in the face of digital change.

“The indigenous NAIRAXI driver application provides an opportunity for Abuja Painted Taxis to be repackaged for more effective transport service delivery,” he said.

He further stressed that the union’s partnership with the tech company will enable the green-painted Abuja taxis to migrate into the digital ecosystem.

“So, we assure commuters of our readiness to address the challenges of vehicle cleanliness and moral ethics of its Abuja Painted Taxi Drivers, which will be included in the NAIRAXI mobile application,” Yar’Adua added.

Speaking also, the Co-Founder of NAIRAXI, Mr Kingsley Eze, noted that over 45 per cent of Abuja residents navigate the city using the painted green taxis, but over the years, they were losing a large chunk of the market share, because they don’t have the actual technology to maintain relevance for better service delivery.

He stated that most of them have seen their income dwindle over the last three to four years, but will be resolved as it partners with NAIRAXI Mobile Application.

According to him, “We want to change of face of mobility in the FCT with electronic commerce and logistics, thereby pioneering this very great innovation, to connect Nigerians on all income growth, to get a safe and affordable ride, order and shop for anything, as well as send and track parcels.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: