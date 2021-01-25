AbiolaChamp set to mentor 50 on career, business, relationships

Kindly Share This Story:

Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami, leadership and performance coach and Managing Partner of iamaCHAMP Limited has announced the debut launch of his annual mentorship series tagged “Made 4 More”.

The six-month paid mentorship programme is an initiative of the award-winning performance coach who is a committed professional to raising world-class leaders and building capacity in individuals who yearn to make extraordinary marks in their career, business and relationships.

He is the Managing Partner at iamaCHAMP Limited, a cutting-edge capacity development firm that is focused on designing and delivering high impact intervention for workforce productivity, women empowerment and youth leadership. Under his leadership, the firm has inspired over 10million people across 30 countries for increased productivity and leadership.

He has published books on emotional intelligence, audio and visual content and implemented programmes that resonate with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. He was enlisted on the Global 100 Most Influential People of African Descent as part of the United Nations 75th General Assembly.

The exclusive mentorship programme is open to 50 selected participants who will have access to personalised coaching sessions for a 6-month period where they will gain insights on emotional intelligence, personal effectiveness, goal attainment, productive communication, selling negotiation skills, as well as pragmatic tips on relationships and business deals.

Ultimately, selected participants will be able to transform boring tales to fantastic sales, achieve attitudinal improvement and drive impactful change. Registration for this programme ends on January 29, 2021.

While announcing the opening of the registration portal, Abiola explained why this initiative is valuable to the knowledge economy.

“The programme has been painstakingly designed to help the participants recognise their innate power in leading, problem-solving and attaining overall effectiveness. I look forward to mentoring 50 new individuals who are willing to be exceptional, extraordinary and eventually become champions,’’ he enthused.

The performance coach is an alumnus of Harvard University, Lagos Business School and American Government’s International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP). In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abiola championed a campaign on mental health reaching over one million people. He also released an eBook on How To Enjoy Sound Emotional and Mental Health amidst the global pandemic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: