Abia Govt approves reopening of schools on Jan 11

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has approved the reopening of all schools in the state on Monday, January 11, for the continuation of the first term of 2020/2021 academic session.

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Kanaelechi Nwangwa, in Abia on Friday.

Nwangwa directed all school heads and proprietors to ensure the observance of COVID-19 protocols for the safety of teachers and students.

He said that this was imperative following the the second wave of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“They should also note that by this directive, the first term of 2020/2021 will now officially end on Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021.

“This is to ensure that the first term runs a full course as expected.

“Any school proprietor that shortchanges this schedule and decides to cut corners by running an abridged term will be appropriately sanctioned.

“The duration of the first term for the 2020/2021 academic session is from Nov. 2, 2020 to Feb. 10, 2021 with the Christmas break in-between,” he said.

Nwangwa urged school heads and proprietors to be properly guided by the directive to avoid unwanted consequences.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: