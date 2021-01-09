Abducted bride, groom, 136 others regains freedom in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A bride and her groom and 136 others abducted by bandits in Katsina State have regained freedom from their kidnapper’s captivity.

The couple was among the 34 kidnap victims mostly women and children freed on Friday in Batsari village.

The groom who spoke on condition of anonymity said for 15 days they suffered humiliations in the hands of the bandits.

He said he won’t wish even his enemy to fall victim to kidnappers going by the horrible encounter he had with the bandits.

In a related development, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari said it has received 104 kidnapped victims who were released unconditionally by the bandits.

Masari stated this while receiving a set of 77 kidnapped victims including women and children which puts the freed victims at 104.

He said the victims were from Sabuwa, Faskari, and Dandume, 10 from Danmusa, and the 77 from Batsari and Jibia Local Government Areas and were rescued by the state government in collaboration with the various security agencies as well as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

According to him, “the victims were rescued using the same way the 344 schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara were secured release.

“We saw an opener and we are working with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in cooperation with the police, the army, the DSS, the Airforce, and other security agencies to bring back as many of the kidnapped victims as possible.

“And the process is still ongoing; we are doing this as quietly as we can to make sure that nobody is harmed and further kidnapping is stopped,” Masari said.

In his remarks, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba said the rescue operation came after some of the bandits reached out that they wanted peace to reign in their domain.

