8,000 to benefit from FG cash grant for rural women project

By Joseph Erunke

THE federal government has said about 8,000 women across the 44 local government councils are to benefit from its Cash Grant for Rural Women Project in

Kano State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, according to a statement from the ministry,disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the project in Kano State.

Speaking through her representative, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister stated that the project was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the President Buhari’s administration.

The statement by Rhoda Iliya,Deputy Director, Information of the ministry quoted the minister as saying:”It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.”

“A cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory”,she added.

“The Mmnister said the grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standards,” the statement read.

