5144 persons, 828 companies benefit from FG Payroll Support Fund in Ondo

Some 5, 144 persons and 828 companies have so far benefited from the Federal Government (FG) Payroll Support Fund under the Survival Fund Scheme in the last three months in Ondo State.

Mrs Kosemani Kolawole, the state Focal Person for the government‘s programme, made this known on Wednesday in Akure, during a meeting with beneficiaries of the FG support programme.

Kolawole, who said that about 13,000 slots were allocated to the state by the FG, said that hospitals, hotels, chambers, schools, and other private enterprises had benefited from the programme.

“This is the first component. Other components have been benefiting too. There are five components; apart from the payroll support, we have the artisans/drivers scheme, which give 9,000 slots.

“The artisan enumeration has been completed, payment has started, but not yet completed while the driver enumeration is yet to start.

“The third is the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) which has also been completed, but the fourth and fifth are yet to take off in the state, which is General Grant and Guarantee Offtake scheme,” she said.

Kolawole called on other private business enterprises who registered but were yet to receive their payments to be patient.

She also called on those who were not registered to endeavour to register their companies for the gesture.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Akinwumi Shina, CEO of Click-Go&D-Bytte, Okitipupa, appreciated the FG for the gesture.

He urged both the FG and state government to also provide soft loans to companies in order to move forward.

“The FG has done tremendously well with payroll support. They have been paying my workers, at least 10 in number, N30,000 while my manager has been receiving N50, 000 monthly.

“My company has been growing due to the FG support. COVID 19 has affected us badly, but now I can pay regularly,” he said.

Mrs Fadeni Olajumoke, proprietress of Dolapo Nursery and Primary School, Ijoka, Akure, lauded the programme, saying the money was not expected when it was given to her staff.

“We really appreciate the government. The money has so much impact; if not for it, some of my staff might have gone, but because of the money, they are still with me.

“About nine staff benefited and were paid for two months, while only two people have collected for the third month.

“This program is real and the government is really assisting us, and we really appreciate the government,” Olajumoke said.

Mrs Adeoye Oke, of Achiever Royal Nursery and Primary School, Sijuade, Akure, who also appreciated the government, called on other private business enterprises to key into the programme.

