Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujhe, Politics Editor

FIFTY-ONE years after the Nigeria-Biafran Civil War, some eminent Nigerians said, on Thursday, that the country learned little or nothing from the deadly misadventure and could return to the disastrous path.

Eminent Nigerians, drawn from all parts of the country, who shared this view include elder statesmen Chief Mbazulike Amechi, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Alhaji Tanko Yakassai.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Ambassador Godknows Igali, Senator Shehu Sani, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Mrs Onyeka Onwenu, Ms. Annkio Briggs, Mrs Charity Shekari, Mr. Peter Obi, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Professor Pat Utomi and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, also shared the same sentiments.

READ ALSO:

They spoke at a four-hour zoom parley held on the theme “51 Years After the Nigerian-Biafran Civil War, 2nd Never Again Conference,” organised by Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo think-tank group in partnership with Ovation International and Njenje Media.

Anchored by Mr. Dele Momodu and Maazi Ezeoke, the parley elicited deep concerns from participants, who proffered suggestions on how to ensure that Nigeria is fair to all citizens and did not return to the deadly course.

For Kukah, the wounds of the Civil War were yet to heal, while Adebanjo said the country’s constitution was the problem and must be changed before the next round of elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: