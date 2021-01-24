Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

GENERAL Overseer of The Redeemed Christian of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is a definition of grace that has sustained him for 78 years as a human and 40 years as a General Overseer.

As the respected cleric celebrated his 40th anniversary as head of one of the biggest churches in the world on Thursday, January 21, he recalled some old memories.

In a video interview, Adeboye admitted that when he was told he would become the General Overseer by the late Founder of RCCG, Reverend (Pa) Josiah Akindayomi, he said ‘God forbid’.

He explained: “I preferred the quiet life and I still prefer the quiet life. The quiet life, as far as I am concerned, is the sweetest and I knew then that becoming the general overseer will expose me a lot.

“If you like a quiet life, you don’t want to head an international organisation and my father in the Lord told me clearly that I would travel all over the world.

“I told him I was willing to serve as a pastor under a General Overseer and I will do my best, but apparently what is written is written. So here we are.”

According to him, the first years as a young GO were full of challenges from senior pastors who were there before he became born again and probably saw me as an upstart.

“The church was started in 1953, I joined the church in 1973. Many of these pastors were my teachers, workers in training and baptismal classes.

“So just coming from nowhere and being catapulted above them all; one could understand that it was not too pleasant. Initially, the cooperation was not too robust.”

