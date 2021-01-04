40 robbers,18 kidnappers arrested, 20 rescued in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police said it arrested 40 armed robbers, prosecute 30, convicted 5 while 5 others were still under investigation between January and December last year.

The Command also said it arrested over 18 kidnappers, rescued 20 victims killed 4 within the period of its operations across the state.

The state Commissioner of police, Bola Longe who disclosed this Monday in an operational statistics made available to vanguard exclusively in Lafia said that 7of the arrested kidnappers have been charged to court, secured 5 conviction while 6 were still being investigated.

According to the CP Longe, 45 cultists were arrested and the number charged to court secured 40 conviction and give still being investigated within the period under review.

He said twenty suspects were arrested for culpable homicide, charged 8 to court, 12 still under investigation adding that none of the suspects was convicted within the period, while 40 firearms were recovered through the efforts of the command.

Longe who expressed optimism that the command would record more achievements in 2021, disclosed also that over 77 ammunitions were recovered while 3 stolen vehicles were recovered in the state.

The commissioner who warned intending criminals to have a rethink and stay away from the state maintained that the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies was strategizing on how best to secure Nasarawa State.

He appealed to residents to assist the command with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals to make the state safe for the residents and the visitors to the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

