By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A total of 334 households and Victims of Boko Haram attacks in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State at the weekend received food and non-food items which was facilitated by Member House of Representatives of Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio Federal Constituency, Hon. Usman Zannah.

The relief items which was donated and distributed by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as 3rd Phase, was initiated and facilitated by the Lawmaker to cushion the hardship amongst his people, particularly those who are displaced and now taking refuge at Gubio Camp and host communities.

Recalled following renewed attacks by insurgents, many people of Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Areas have been displaced and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The items distributed are rice, beans, maize, mattress, Maggi, buckets, spoon, blankets, mosquito nets, plates among other valuable items.

Presenting the relief materials, the Executive Chairman of Gubio LGA, Hon. Bukar Zowo alongside the Local Government ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Party Chairman, Hon. Dogo and his secretary, Hon. Lawan Monguno, said, the gesture is timely, as it will go a long way in cushion the hardship being faced by the victims.

In an interview with Hon. Usman Zannah, he commended the foresight of the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammadu Mohammed and other stakeholders for the prompt approval and delivery of assorted relief items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)/victims of Boko Haram sect in his constituency.

He also appreciated Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for facilitating delivery and prompt endorsement of his request letter respectively to NEMA which prompted the immediate release of the relief items.

The Lawmaker who is the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Universal Basic Education said: “the gesture was borne out of the desire to cushion the hardship faced and improve the standard of living of the traumatized people of his constituency”.

He noted that the distribution of the relief items would complement efforts of the State Government towards alleviating the suffering of the masses, especially the victims.

While enjoining his people to continue to pray for the restoration of peace, Zannah expressed happiness for their resilience and patience, promising that, as their representative, he will leave no stone unturned to put a smile on their faces at all times, irrespective of party affiliations.

