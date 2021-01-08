3 feared killed, as youths, Amotekun operatives clash

Kindly Share This Story:

…Oyo NANS spokesperson accuses outfit of inhumane treatment

By Ola Ajayi & Deola Badru

THREE persons were feared dead during a bloody clash between youths and Amotekun operatives at Tapa, in Oyo State, yesterday, when the latter attempted to stop the youths from organising a carnival, which has been banned in the state.

This came on a day Public Relations Officer of NANS in Oyo State, Adeleke Quadri, alleged he was molested by operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

Vanguard gathered that some operatives of the outfit tried to disperse the youths, which resulted in stiff resistance by the youths.

The source, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said: “In the course of trying to stop the carnival, there was an argument between the boys and the Amotekun men, which made the boys throw stones at them.

“Along the line, the Amotekun officers started shooting directly at them and, at least, three persons were confirmed dead, while many were injured.

“Bullets were removed from some people who did not partake in the carnival at all.”

READ ALSO:

When contacted, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), could not confirm the incident as he was on his way to the place.

He said: “I am on my way to Tapa. I can’t tell you anything now until I investigate. I am on my way to Tapa.”

I was molested by Amotekun operatives —Oyo NANS spokesperson

Meanwhile, while narrating his ordeal in the hands of Amotekun operatives to Vanguard, Quadri said: “I received the beaten of my life from Amotekun Operatives last Tuesday night in my area. I landed in the Hospital thereafter.

“I went with a friend to buy some stuff at Finrel Supermarket, Olomi on a fateful night. I left my friend behind in the supermarket when I was done with the goods I went to buy. At the entrance of the supermarket, there was a car parked, I have to manage the little space left for passersby to wait for my friend in front of the supermarket. While still waiting, I used the opportunity to urinate at the nearby gutter that leads to a carnal down the road.

“While trying to unzip my trouser, someone confronted me at the car park on top of his voice. As I was trying to calm him down, he consequently signalled to some of his colleagues standing not too far and they came to the scene.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: