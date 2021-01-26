2023: ‘Yahaya Bello for President’ posters flood Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Residents of Bauchi woke up to walls of posters advertising the current governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello for President in the next general elections scheduled to be held in 2023 after the expiration of Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in Aso villa.

Vanguard reports that presidential campaign posters for Bello were, on Tuesday, posted in various parts of the Bauchi metropolis including roundabouts.

Recall that the Kogi State House of Assembly recently endorsed the governor for the Office of the President come 2023.

READ ALSO: AMCON releases Enugu female students after 6 days in detention

Reacting to the development in an interview, the Bauchi State Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Jallah said party members who have ambitions are free to paste their posters anywhere.

He hinted that those who pasted the posters might be Bello’s supporters, while also noting that Bauchi state has not officially endorsed any aspirant for any position yet.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: