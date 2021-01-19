Kindly Share This Story:

…says Tinubu ‘most qualified’ to succeed Buhari in 2023

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has described the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Speaking at the launching of South-West Agenda (SWAGA) in Aurora Event Centre in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday, he said Tinubu is a visionary leader who has all it takes to rule to succeed the president in 2023.

The monarch who berated the lackadaisical attitude of some Yorubas called on sons and daughters of Yorubaland to always rally round their leaders.

He condemned the manner at which the Yorubas were at the forefront of the pull-him-down syndrome that never made the late Awolowo realize his ambition.

“No one is as qualified as Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu who remained a visionary leader and a great achiever. Only a misled son of Yoruba would not support this course.

“Who else has that capacity to run for 2023 poll in Southwest. we should all push him to be greater than Awolowo so that his legacy could go on.

“But during my time, both as a youth and king, we are going to correct the mistake of the past, we are not going to be ungrateful, you can not see a Hausa man castigating their leaders who are billionaires. We need to remove the curse in Yoruba land of castigating and being ungrateful to our leaders who are our heroes. When he was the governor of Lagos State for two terms, he came up with ideas that have brought great development to the state till date. He created wealth in Lagos State,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

