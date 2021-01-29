2023 presidency: I have no answer to your call now, Bello tells support group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said he has no answer to those urging him to vie for the 2023 presidential election at the moment.

Rather,the government asked his supporters to go out enmase to mobilize youths across the country to register for the ongoing All Progressives Congress,APC membership and revalidation exercise.

The governor’s statement was in response to the ultimatum given to him by one of his support groups under the umbrella of GYB2PYB Youth Support Group to heed its call and immediately declare his intention to contest for the poll.

This was related to members of the support group by the national coordinator,Amb.Oladele Nihi,in Abuja yesterday during a meeting he convened to brief members of the governor’s response to their earlier 14-day ultimatum to him.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has acknowledged that his refusal to comment on our ultimatum may be subject to litigation by our group.

“As a result therefore, and to spare our already overworked judiciary more avoidable work, he will neither be accepting nor declining our ultimatum at the moment.

“Instead, he has thrown a challenge to the GYB2PYB Youth Support Group and all other groups that have urged and called upon him to contest.

He has challenged us that we should partake in the ongoing Membership Mobilization, Sensitization Registration, and Revalidation Exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He charged us to triple the membership volume of the party in three key demographics at the minimum.

“His challenge to us is to join him and his Committee in discharging this assignment by massively bringing out Nigerian youths, women and PLWDS (people living with disabilities) to register as members of the APC,”Amb. Niyi said during the meeting held in Abuja,Friday.

Nihi said: “Our ability to meet this challenge will further convince him of our capacity to marshal Nigerian youths in support of the race which we have asked him to run. He has therefore invited our group, and all other youth groups across the country, to join hands with him and his Committee on the job at hand.

“He has urged us that after we succeed together in this onerous exercise, we can then sit down to consider other opportunities we can take advantage of, in order to take our destiny in our hands. He said our support will improve his chances of finding the courage to answer our call in the affirmative.

“On this note, we appreciate his response and promise to mobilize Nigerian youths in the actualization of the project. We would therefore, embark on the mobilization, sensitization and registration exercise immediately without delay.”

