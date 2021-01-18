2023: Okorocha explains why he’s championing a new political movement

Kindly Share This Story:

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, Monday, announced plans to form a new political movement in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard reports that Okorocha who had earlier given the hint when he visited Governor Nyesom Wike to commission projects in Rivers State said the plan is an answer to agitations and complaints across the country about the current state of the nation.

Speaking in Abuja, the Imo West Senatorial District representative said: “The movement for a new Nigeria has begun and we must come together, I mean progressive Nigerians to make the country work”

Okorocha who is also a founding member of the All Progressives Congress explained further that the new group will not be like the APC which was hurriedly formed to take power from the PDP without much emphasis on the character of those championing the course.

“The APC was a hurried arrangement, it was hurriedly formed to take power when the then government was drifting. APC would have been better until people who were not members of the party; people who came for congratulatory message hijacked the party and became Lords.

“The issue is not about APC or PDP, it is beyond political parties, we are talking about the character of the politicians.

“Political parties in Nigerian don’t have any ideology; it is just a vehicle to come to power. So what we have is not the ideal thing, we have so many people who are not interested in working for the nation. Take for instance if President Muhammadu Buhari had surrounded himself with good people, the story will not be the same today.”

“We have bad people in APC, just as we have them in PDP and that was why I made the call in Rivers State that the good ones should come together to lead the people”.

