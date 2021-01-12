2023: Okorocha calls for new political group

Kindly Share This Story:

* 6yrs on, APC has failed in promise to make Nigeria great -Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SENATOR Rochas Okorocha on Monday called for a new political alliance between good leaders of like minds in ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and lead opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring there are bad people in both parties.

The former Imo state governor and Senator representing Imo West District was guest to Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers state where he commissioned the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area, completed by the Wike administration.

He stated on the occasion, “In this dispensation, there are many bad people in APC, many bad people in PDP. The good people of APC and good people of PDP must come together for purpose of making Nigeria great.

“I could imagine where I join forces with Wike. Governor Wike, this is my hand of friendship. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining, let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be.

“What brought me here today is not party, but love and friendship. I am not PDP, I am APC, but the time has come when we must break the jinx of party division and embrace brotherhood and friendship and be able to state what is good and what is bad. A bad man is a bad man whether he is PDP or APC”

Senator Okorocha said Governor Wike is a courageous leader who has spoken truth to power and continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his projects delivery mantra.

In his remarks, Governor Wike counselled members of Rivers APC to shun politics of bitterness that often make frustrate development projects attracted by others to their communities.

The governor challenged Senator Andrew Uchendu of the APC to show what he has achieved for his community during his time in both the House of Representatives and Senate, announcing the immediate award of contract for the reconstruction of the Mgbuitawo Road in Uchendu’s community as proof that he is a liberal politician.

He said, “I am different, so, I will do the Mgbuitawo Road immediately because I am not a vindictive politician. If I am vindictive, that road will not be done. Also, I want to tell him (Uchendu), no need to play politics with bitterness.

Wike clarified that bringing Sen Okorocha of the APC to inaugurate the road project does not mean he is fraternising with the opposition, but because they had been friends since his days as council chairman.

He stated, “I don’t believe you must have friends only in your own party. You must have to build relationship across boards but that doesn’t not mean that you’ll sell your party.

“Okorocha has been my friend since I was Deputy National President of ALGON down to when I became the President of ALGON.

“He was member of the PDP. He left us and said they were going to make Nigeria great. He is still there, I believe that in these two years that they have left, they’ll make us to be that great. But as at today, we are not great.”

