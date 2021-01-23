2023: Atinshola Oludare charges Nigerians to support a unifier

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The National Coordinator, Atiku Abubakar Independent Volunteer Movement, Atinshola Oludare, has charged Nigerians to throw their weight behind the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

He said Nigeria currently needs a unifier to heal the wounds of disunity created by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta Ogun State capital, Oludare noted that Atiku is a detribalised leader would relate equitably with Nigerians and get Nigeria working again.

“Atiku loves Nigeria and he shows it in his own little way”. His policy includes mentoring of several youths nationwide, doling out scholarships especially to the less privileged, empowering widows and giving hope to the hopeless and most importantly, restructuring.”

Atinshola also hinted that in this difficult time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria needs a leader who will transform the Nigerian economy, create jobs and improve the security situation in the country.

READ ALSO:

His words: “Atiku Abubakar is the best Nigerian political leader from northern Nigeria. He is a business magnet, philanthropist and employee of labour, good bridge builder who bridges gap between tribes, and modest in religion.

“He relates equitably with Nigerians in business and in politics without greed or sentiments.”

He further described Atiku as a true democrat who once sacrificed his position to save our democracy.

He is a honest politician who plays by the rule and is always on the side of truth and the constitution.

“He said the APC led federal government has failed in stabilizing the nation’s economy which has resulted in a historic job lose and means of livelihood insisting that President Buhari does not even have a road map of development for the country.

We wish to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians, both home and in diaspora, to vehemently reject President Muhammadu Buhari and his Party, the APC. Atinshola, added

On COVID, 19, Atinshola outlined that the group would continue sharing palliatives around the country as it is presently doing in the South West.

While imploring Nigerians to stand for Atiku, the national coordinator harped on adherence to health guidelines to cushion the spread of COVID-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: