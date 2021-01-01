2023: 13 LGAs in Ebonyi can’t give Umahi Presidential ticket ― Ogbuoji

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The two-time Senator who represented Ebonyi South zone at the National Assembly, Senator Sunny Ogbuoji, Friday counselled the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ebonyi State to be discreet and diplomatic in handling party affairs as the 13 Local Government Areas of the State do not have the capacity to give Governor David Umahi the Presidential ticket, if he (Umahi) decides to run for the position of the President in 2023.

This is coming on the heels of alleged intimidation of the opposition political party by the APC in some LGAs in the State.

Ogbuoji who received in audience the State Acting Chairman of the Party, Chief Stanley Okoroemegha in Afikpo-South LGA of the State stressed that: “We must not be seen as a party that is highly repressive”.

He explained that the beauty of democracy is seen when people are allowed to express divergent views on any subject matter adding that the use of the language of force in politics was not good for the image of the Party in the State.

He said: “The 13 LGA in Ebonyi cannot give Umahi the Presidential ticket. It is not a good image for the party, that we are seen as repressive. Nobody forced me to the APC. I joined APC because I wanted to run for an election.

We must not be seen that APC is highly repressive. You can’t be if you want people to follow you. It will work against the Party. We cannot continue to use the language of force.

“The beauty of “opposite people” is the beauty of democracy. If you want to be in opposition, you have to pay the price. I want to advise you Chairman to be focused and remain focused. You have my support. A man shall receive nothing except it is given to him from above.

“I want you to succeed. It will boost the image of the Edda man. God knows why He created everybody. As long as you listen to God and obey, you will never lose your rewards.”

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of Ebonyi APC who is currently meeting with APC stalwarts across the State on a reconciliatory/familiarization visit explained that the party was ready to work with all and sundry to ensure that the party moved forward against all odds.

He assured Senator Ogbuoji and other stakeholders including former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Chief Denis Ekumankama, a business Mogul, Chief Kalu Uka, Ebonyi Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe among others that the party will always recognize their efforts and contributions geared towards the growth of the party.

He appealed to them to eschew the politics of bitterness and rancour but rather work together for the upliftment of the party.

“The APC is strong in Ebonyi. We are out to make APC formidable against all odds. Let’s work together. The party will always reward you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

