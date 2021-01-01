2021 Polls: Anambra South APC holds stakeholders meeting in Ekwulobia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paschal Candle

As part of measures to mend internal wrangling and have zonal Cohesion towards having a Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress from Anambra South, the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Anambra South Senatorial Zone have resolve to bury their differences and work for the unity and progress of the party in Anambra South and Anambra state.

This was part of the resolutions at the meeting convened by the Anambra South Zonal Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party, Hon Izuchukwu Okeke at Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area, where they agreed to form a formidable front across interest groups in the party towards restoring the party’s fortunes in the zone and to also interface with both Anambra North and South Senatorial District of the State in pursuit of the Anambra South interest towards achieving the turn of Anambra South to produce the next Governor of Anambra Stare come 2021.

The resolutions arrived the meeting by the Anambra South APC stakeholders and made available to newsmen in Ekwulobia, the meeting resolved to set up a high powered committee to interface with the various groups within the party and State towards forming a united front against the divisive positions that ruined the party’s chances at the polls in the 2017 and 2019 general elections and to pursue the zone’s interest of choosing the next Governorship Candidate of the Party from Anambra South.

The Meeting had in attendance Chief Engr Bart Nwibe (Ugo Igbo), High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo (Akaekpuchionwa), Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa (Chinyelugo), Hon Nze Chidi Duru (Achalugo), Chief Dr George Moghalu (Ohamdike) Dr Chisozie Nwankwo, Chief Sir Paul Orajiaka (Kpakpando), Chief Ben Etiaba, Hon Nestor Okoro, Hon Mrs Nkechi Nnoli, Hon Theo Nnorom, Chief Hygers Igwebuike, Chief Innocent Obi (Chairman, APC Elders Forum), Chief Zokas Aniazoka, Hon Mrs Constance Iloh, Prof Orajiaka, Hon Barr Okonkwo Okom, Chief Hon Onyi Uzochukwu (Avenger), Chief Uwaejina Igbokwe (Agbalanze Umuchu), Chief Amobi Nwafor, Seven Local Government Chairmen from the Zone, State Officers from the zone and many other Stakeholders from the zone too numerous to mention.

In His Opening remarks and welcome address, The Zonal Caretaker Chairman of the Party, Hon Izuchukwu Okeke thanked The Stakeholders from the Zone for their support in the last two years and for honouring the invitation for the meeting.

READ ALSO:

Hon Izuchukwu Okeke outlined many problems facing the Senatorial zone at the meeting which include no Zonal Office for the party, Even in most Local Government Areas and wards, the Party has no official Office as most of their meetings were done in private residences and Hotels. This was generally accepted and tackled by the Party Stakeholders as they donated handsomely for Offices for the Zone, Local Government Areas and Wards in Anambra South Senatorial District.

Hon Izuchukwu Okeke in his remark opined that “next year is going to be a turning point in our party and particularly in our zone.” Known to us is the fact that our zone is desirous of producing the next governor of Anambra State and it must be one of us from APC.

This means therefore, that we have a lot of work to do. Power is in the oven and so we must prove to others that we are ready to lead.

The Chief Moderator of the Meeting, Hon Nze Chidi Duru noted that Zoning APC Governorship Candidate nomination to Anambra South is a good thing for the Party to do at this point in time. He maintained that this is something we must go with all decency, love and brotherhood.

In His Own Contribution, High Chief Engr Johnbosco onunkwo submitted that APC has done well for Anambra State with numerous projects going on, which even opposition Parties as claiming to be the one doing it. Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo maintained that it is one person that will be Governor and We should drop this idea of if it is not me, it will not be anyone else and we should go about our Campaign with love and unity.

In His Own Wisdom, Chief Engr Bart Nwibe told Aspirants from the zone to go about their Campaign with all sense of humility and unity. He maintained that all of them all qualified, but APC will select the best for the zone and Anambra State.

Hon Sir Azuka Okwuosa joined voices with others that Anambra South Senatorial District should be allowed to produce the next Governor for the State just like we are clamouring for Igbo President come 2023.

Chief Innocent Obi moved a motion that APC Gubernatorial Candidate for 2021 Governorship should come from Anambra South Senatorial District and was seconded by Chief Uwaejina Igbokwe ( Agbalanze Umuchu). The motion was unanimously adopted by all.

In His Closing Remarks, Hon Izuchukwu Okeke maintained the need for continued mobilization of members by way of constant meetings, advocacies and visits. In all, a lot needs to be done for we all to realize the major aim of establishing a party which is winning elections as any political party that doesn’t win elections is a mere social club.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: