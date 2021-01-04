2021: Oyetola approves N200 million for pension

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In a bid to reduce the burden of retirees in Osun, the State Government has released the sum of N200million to offset pensions owed to the retired workers.

This was disclosed by the state Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade during the Year 2021 annual Inter-Religious prayer held at the car park of the State Government Secretariat, Abere to usher in the New Year.

He added that the state government has shown unwavering commitment to the welfare of pensioners through the intermittent release of funds to pay their pension and ensure they live a good life without jeaopardising the wellbeing of active workers as well.

Dr. Oyebade, commended the Governor for not only paying the workers’ salaries for the month of December 2020 before Christmas but for also ensuring that some pensioners under the contributory pension scheme got paid their arrears for the first time since 2016.

“Just when the beneficiaries said they wanted to come and appreciate the Governor for making their welfare priority, he approved another N200 million this morning to further offset pension arrears.

“Aside from this, the Governor had approved N 200 million for those who have not had their contributory pensions.

“This is a laudable feat because the pensioners have not had it this good since 2016”, Oyebade stated.

Governor Oyetola, who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi urged workers in the state to see their respective positions as an opportunity to serve and a privilege to sow the right seeds for the harvest that the State desires.

The Governor also tasked the State workforce on improved commitment to excellent service delivery.

“I am certain that all the religions here represented place premium on the power of sowing and reaping. It is the universal principle that governs the earth.

“I enjoin you all to make a resolution to use this year as an opportunity you have at another shot at life, to sow the seed of improved service delivery in expectation for a bountiful harvest of progress for our State and yourselves.

”I must also register my profound appreciation to you, my dearly beloved Osun workers, for the invaluable role you have played since the assumption of our Administration a little over two years ago.

“Your contributions, support, and sacrifices are important building blocks on which the vision of our Development Agenda is actualised. I, therefore, use this opportunity to thank you all for your sustained supports,” Oyetola added.

The prayer meeting had in attendance representatives of the three arms of government, cabinet members, senior civil servants, and clerics. This year’s service had a reduced congregation in accordance with the state’s new COVID-19 guidelines.

Vanguard News Nigeria

