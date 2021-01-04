2021: Group commences 21 days Inter-Faith prayers to overcome insecurity in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace, NIFROP has commenced a 21 days prayer and fasting session against agents of destabilization and improved security in Nigeria.

The session which is also aimed at ensuring the success of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration kicked off at the Unity Fountain,Abuja with over 500 clerics in attendance.

The Grand Patron of NIFRPP, Archbishop Dr Julius Idiwe in his message at the prayer session said there is urgent need to pray and fast so that Nigeria can overcome the demonic spirits fighting against the peace and progress of the country.

He said, “I am glad to stand before you wonderful people under the Unity Church, and Unity Masjid committed to intercede for Nigeria through our numerous programmes over the years.

“The year 2020 indeed came with its attendant challenges. We are glad that God indeed proved Himself faithful to us through our numerous interventions, and today Nigeria remains a strong and indivisible entity.

“We are also grateful to God that God saw us through despite the challenges the country faced in 2020. It is indeed the mercy of God and the pure heart that the President is using to pilot the nation’s affairs that saw us through the turbulence in the year 2020.

“My brothers and sisters, the bible in the book of 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 tells us to Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for us.

“This 21- Days Inter-Faith Intercessory Prayers for the Nation and President Muhammadu Buhari in overcoming the demonic spirits fighting against the country and her people is a fulfilment of a divine mandate given by God almighty to us members of the Unity Church and Unity Masjid to continue to intercede for the country and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“For we are all aware that we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but principalities and powers in high places. We are aware of this much and why we have convoked this unique programme to usher Nigeria into a new phase of greater glory in the year 2021.

“My brothers and sisters, this programme is indeed necessary for the battle for our dear country’s soul, for we know that the gang up against our country and the President is fierce. But if God is for us, who can be against us? No one.

In the course of the 21 days programme, we shall commit President Muhammadu Buhari to God in prayers for he is indeed a good man whose heart is filled with compassion for the ordinary Nigerians on the street across the country”he said

Archbishop Idiwe said God indeed knows the heart and intents of President Muhammadu Buhari towards the socio-economic upliftment of Nigeria and as such God shall continue to protect and preserve him from the plans of all those that have conspired to discredit his lofty ideals for Nigeria.

“My brothers and sisters, as we commence this special session for Nigeria, we shall begin to see the manifestation of the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living as all those in high and mighty places that have vowed to disrupt the peace and tranquillity in Nigeria shall be exposed and disgraced in Jesus Name.

“We must not relent in this task before us in the New Year, for we know that the evil forces against President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria would be ferocious in their attacks in 2021. But I tell you all under the sound of my voice that the wrath of God shall visit them in truckloads in ways too numerous to mention.

“This is indeed the day that Lord has made and we must rejoice and be glad in it. This is also the year of redemption for Nigeria and Nigerians. The year 2021 shall be to Nigeria the year of abundance, peace and sustainable development.

“My brothers and sisters, I want to inform you all that what God has in stock for Nigeria in the year 2021 shall leave the world stunned. Nigeria shall be a force to reckon with in all aspects of life.

“The world shall indeed be baffled on how Nigeria can overcome the activities of bandits and their sponsors. Like a pack of cards, they shall crumble in shame and into the bottomless pit of eternal disgrace.

“My brothers and sisters, we must acknowledge the place of prayers in all our endeavours. We shall pray just like Paul and Silas, and suddenly there was a great earthquake so that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed”Idiwe said

He added that at the end of the programme, all the bands that have held Nigeria back shall be loosened, and Nigeria shall enter into a realm of exceeding grace and abundance. The sponsors of acts of violence in the country shall bury their heads in shame. The foreign conspirators plotting to destabilize Nigeria shall lose focus and confusion shall be their lot. They shall see with their eyes the reward for all the evil they have planned against Nigeria.

I beseech us as lovers of God and Nigeria; I prophesy that Nigeria shall overcome its security challenges. I prophesy that the year 2021 shall be the year where the Boko Haram insurgency shall come to an end.

“My brothers and sisters, God works in mysterious ways. And I prophesy that all the commanders of the Boko Haram terrorist group shall be delivered to the Nigerian Military in absolute surrender. I assure you all that God shall send confusion into the midst of the remnants of Boko Haram and their defeat shall be astounding.

“The year 2021 is indeed the year of vengeance for all those against the interest of Nigeria. The book of Ezekiel 25; 17 tells us that “I will execute great vengeance on them with wrathful rebukes. Then they will know that I am the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon them.”

“Through our prayers, we shall be calling on God to defeat all Nigeria’s enemies, including their collaborators within and outside the country and even those pretending to be friends of the President. Anyone who plans evil for Nigeria shall die in 2021.

“My brothers and sisters, we must also use this occasion to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, who is indeed a friend of the church. He has displayed this much in his actions and inactions. For President Muhammadu Buhari, he belongs to all Nigerians regardless of religious or ethnic affiliations. President Muhammadu Buhari is a lover of all and a leader that governs with the fear of God.

“It is our firm belief that with President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs in Nigeria, in the year 2021, we shall have a reason to sing halleluiah to the Most High God. We shall dance and sing for the wondrous things in stock for Nigeria in 2021.

“Therefore, I call on all Christians and Muslims across the country to stand up in unity against the agents and forces against the country and for God to deliver a resounding defeat to them and their sponsors”he said

Sheik Ahmed Hassan in his own message said the love of Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari also knows no bound because he is an upright man filled with the fear of Allah (SWT) in all his doings as President of the country.

“His good deeds shall not go unrewarded by Allah (SWT), “he said

“In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful, Allah the Generous, in His infinite mercy, will multiply the good deeds of His righteous servants up to seven hundred times as much or even more.

“Verily, Allah has recorded good and bad deeds, and He made them clear. Whoever intends to perform a good deed but does not do it, then Allah will record it as a complete good deed. If he intends to do it and does so, then Allah the Exalted will record it as ten good deeds up to seven hundred times as much or even more. If he intends to do a bad deed and does not do it, then Allah will record for him one complete good deed.

We ought to take advantage of Allah’s mercy in this regard by performing many good deeds. Even good deeds we might see as ordinary, such as sending blessings upon the Prophet or giving the Islamic greeting, praying and interceding for humanity, can be multiplied ten times.

“My beloved, Allah in His infinite mercies shall record our prayers for Nigeria, and President Muhammadu Buhari as complete good deeds and Allah blessings shall abide with us as we embark on 21 days of prayers and fasting for Nigeria and all the evil forces against President Muhammadu Buhari as he pilots the affairs of the country. The forces of darkness against Nigeria in 2020 were disappointed that Allah kept Nigeria united despite their evil plots.

“I commend us all for this tremendous sacrifice over the years that have yielded great results to the chagrin of all of those that wants Nigeria to disintegrate. Indeed the prayers of Muslims and Christians who have refused to sell their souls to the devil have continued to keep the country in unity and prosperity over the years.

“My beloved, we must continue to pray for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari in the year 2021. We must pray against those individuals and groups that have been sponsoring acts of violence in the country. This much they did in 2020 without success, and the year 2021 shall be the year where they will meet their waterloo. May Allah (SWT) bring shame and reproach to those that plan evil against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Allah, Almighty and Glorious, said: ‘When the one who has known Me disobeys Me, I will set up, as an absolute master over him, the one who has not known Me.

“My beloved this is indeed the time for us to pray fervently for our dear country to usher in the year 2021. I tell you all today that at the end of this programme, Nigeria shall indeed experience the mercies of Allah (SWT) that would bring about an astounding regime of greatness in all spheres of our endeavors.

“I tell you all today that in the year 2021, Nigeria shall defeat terrorism. The terrorist and their sponsors shall be exposed and put to shame. Nigeria shall experience peace and sustainable growth and development” he said

Kindly Share This Story: