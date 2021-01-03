2021, a year of rejoicing, good news, Adeboye decrees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The General Overseer, G.O, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has predicted good tidings for Nigerians and residents of Lagos in particular in the year 2021 despite various economic challenges.

Adeboye made the declaration on Sunday, at the controlled 2021 hybrid edition of the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: “In Everything Give Thanks,” taken from the Holy Bible, Psalms 50: 23, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat led other guests at the event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, also attended by government functionaries, various religious leaders, among others.

Reading from Psalm 67 verse 3 to 7, Adeboye who joined the Thanksgiving Service through recorded video, prayed for the leaders, followers, young and the old that everything they touched in the year 2021 shall prosper and there shall be good news.

According to him, “I pray a year as 2020 will never come our way again. And the year 2021 will be better. A year of rejoicing, of good news.

“2021 will attract miracles, signs, and wonder.” It will be far more successful than the year 2020.”

“I pray as you have thanked God for this year, He will bless you all. I decree in the mighty name of Jesus Christ everything you touch this year shall prosper.

“There will be no famine and fruitless efforts. God will bless you fearfully. Bless you, with signs and wonder. He will fill your mouth with laughter. A year of singing, dancing run rejoicing for all of you. It shall be a year of good news.”

Earlier, Pastor Johnson Oluwatomisin Kalejaiye, who had physically represented Adeboye at the event, preaching on the theme, with a quote from various Bible verses, with emphasis on Luke 18, 22-19, said, giving thanks to God is spiritually mandatory with corresponding rewards.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: