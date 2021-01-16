2020 African Nations Championship: Cameroon defeat Zimbabwe 1-0

And when Tchuente outwitted his marker on 23 minutes to free Zola with a one-on-one chance with Sibanda, the goalkeeper stretched at full length to deny the former German Bundesliga player.

Cameroon’s Alfred Meyong and Zoua continued to trouble the Zimbabwe defenders, but were not sharp enough at goal to keep the scores even.

Zimbabwe had a rare chance just before the break but Shadreck Nyahwa shot wide much to the relief of the supporters of the home side.

The two teams returned after the break determined to score and it was the hosts who continued to miss chances with Tchuente and Serge Andoulo the chief culprits.

The home fans continued to cheer the Lions until Banga gave them the lead.

When goalkeeper Sibanda and Zimbabwe failed to clear in the box, the Cotonsport defender acrobatically hit the ball with his back facing the net to send the fans into raptures.

The home fans continued with their vociferous support but Zimbabwe defended in numbers.

Tchuente should have made it 2-0 for Cameroon with just six minutes remaining, but he shot feebly into the waiting hands of Sibanda to leave the home side with a slim win.

The win marked a perfect start for the hosts who failed to win a game in their three games during the pre-CHAN tournament held over a week ago in Yaounde.