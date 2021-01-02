“2 Weeks in Lagos” featuring Toyin Abraham, others set for release February 12

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Highly anticipated Nollywood Film, “2 Weeks In Lagos” is set for release on the 12th of February after the initial postponement due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The movie which was billed to be released on the 27th of March 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the massive increase in the pandemic, Covid 19.

The true Lagos Love story features top Nollywood actors from the Old to the Young and the new such as Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham, Beverly Naya, Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Yaw, Tina Mba, Patrick Nnamani, Efe Irele, Uto Usman and a host of others.

“2 Weeks In Lagos” is directed by Canadian Based award-winning director, Kathryn Fasegha, whose debut project titled, “Treacherous Heart” won awards for Best Drama in Diaspora at the African Oscars in North Carolina, USA. She also won Favorite Director African Oscars Washington DC USA and an award for the Global Women Vision Award Calgary.

“2 Weeks in Lagos” is a captivating, turbulent and thrilling journey into the Love affair of Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their lives collide when Ejikeme, an investment banker, comes home from the United States to invest in Nigerian businesses. It is love at first sight for them and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they have to contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Nigerian Presidency. His mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course.

The movie captures the excitement and vibrancy of everyday life in Lagos and reflects the complexity of life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in 2 Weeks.

