1 dead, 3 wounded, 30 houses damaged in Delta community chairmanship tussle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

ONE person has been killed, three others cut with machete, about 30 houses destroyed and razed in an orgy of violence that broke out over the chairmanship of Ekogbene riverside community in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The whereabouts of the community leader, Amananaowei, His Highness Yinkere Egbomutoru whose two houses were also wrecked in the disturbance was unknown yesterday.

An eyewitness said: “Guns and cutlasses emerged from nowhere and suddenly there was mayhem and everybody scampered away for safety, as brothers rose against brothers.”

READ ALSO:

“It was supposed to be a fraternal contest between Chief Embellakpo Warenoroyegha and Ogbolo Omuchi but a heated argument erupted between the two sides after the community leader submitted the delegate list to the electoral committee,” he revealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: