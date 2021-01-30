Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

1 dead, 3 wounded, 30 houses damaged in Delta community chairmanship tussle

On 3:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police arrest arms supplier to bandits — CPBy Emma Amaize

ONE person has been killed, three others cut with machete, about 30 houses destroyed and razed in an orgy of violence that broke out over the chairmanship of Ekogbene riverside community in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The whereabouts of the community leader, Amananaowei, His Highness Yinkere Egbomutoru whose two houses were also wrecked in the disturbance was unknown yesterday.

An eyewitness said: “Guns and cutlasses emerged from nowhere and suddenly there was mayhem and everybody scampered away for safety, as brothers rose against brothers.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct three women in Chikun near Kaduna

“It was supposed to be a fraternal contest between Chief Embellakpo Warenoroyegha and Ogbolo Omuchi but a heated argument erupted between the two sides after the community leader submitted the delegate list to the electoral committee,” he revealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!