Zugacoin will end poverty in Nigeria – Archbishop Sam Zuga tells FG

Founder of Zugacoin Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga was in a closed door meeting with the minister of special duties and inter governmental affair, Senator Gorge Akume on the progress and potentials of Zugacoin and how it will end poverty in Nigeria.

The Archbishop who has always reiterated the need to embrace the modern age technology in all aspects discussed in details how Zugacoin, the modern age currency is capable of eradicating poverty and creating jobs in Nigeria and Africa.

Zugacoin which is the first African cryptocurrency specially created to help Nigerians and other Africans at large tackle poverty in terms of buying and trading with zugacoin and currently the highest rated coin in the cryptocurrency industry is also making wave on global exchange platforms, Coin Gecko, coinmarket cap, Indoex, Uniswap, Vindax and Nellerabox and rated most expensive cryptocurrency.

Speaking further with the minister, the Archbishop maintained that Zugacoin is intended to be used to alleviate unemployment in Africa but starting from Nigeria. “We are beginning with employing five (5) people in each council ward across Nigeria with an income of over 100,000 Naira per month depending on their commitment to duties. We have a lot of other projects as written in our white paper that will help the poor and the rich including giving loans to States, Federal Government of Nigeria and Nations in Africa.”

ZUGACOIN is designed deliberately to be costly so that whoever have it will be extremely rich, no matter how few the zugabites might be.

The minister who is specially excited about the progress of the project commend the Archbishop’s efforts in creating a platform that will enrich the masses, not just in Nigeria but beyond, also pledged his support towards the ongoing project.

