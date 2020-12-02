ZUGACOIN takes Cryptocurrency to the next level, create more job opportunities

Kindly Share This Story:

Barely 24 hours after ZUGACOIN, the first Africa’s Cryptocurrency; most valuable and the most expensive began its ICO on global exchange platforms, massive progress have been recorded.

ZUGACOIN made history and a ground breaking ICO; it became the first Cryptocurrency that started ICO with 100% trading stability and maintain it for over 24 hours without dropping.

Zugacoin trading commenced on December 1, 2020 with the price set on INDOEX EXCHANGE platform at the rate of 1 Zugacoin to $48,957 which in naira is N24,037,887 (Twenty four million, and thirty seven thousand, eight hundred & eighty seven naira).

Expressing his excitement on the progress of the currency, Archbishop Samzuga the brain behind Zugacoin states, “What is needed from us now is; to guide our success, if ZUGACOIN succeed, all of you will be financially free forever. Maintain the same faith, don’t suspect me because I don’t have anything evil in my heart. I left my comfort zone from Dubai to come and make you comfortable but not to cause you pains. I will have no gain in your pain.”

The Man Of God added, “Cryptocurrencies don’t operate physically. You can’t know or even see the CEO, staff or a physical office. Investors are the people doing all this for their own benefits. But because of my sincerity and commitment, considering the society I found myself in, I paid for physical offices, employed workers and I am still employing more across Nigeria to bring the project closer to people and give them confidence. Also, to have a place and a person to run to, when you have any challenge in the cause of your transactions. Watch out for more updates on this platform from time to time as we commence distribution of ZUGACOIN to your wallets.”

Archbishop Sam Zuga is in bits achieving his plans to alleviate unemployment in Africa inline with his vision 0202-2020. His latest project being the newly created Cryptocurrency called Zugacoin.

