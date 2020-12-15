Zugacoin breaks another record, becomes first African coin on CoinMarket cap

Kindly Share This Story:

ZUGACOIN has broken more records since its official launch into the cryptocurrency market on December 1, 2020.

The most valuable and expensive Cryptocurrency in the world is now officially on CoinMarket Cap making its CEO, Archbishop Sam Zuga, the first African to list his Coin on CoinMarket Cap.

With this feat, Zugacoin continues to gain grounds, making historic progress in the world of cryptocurrencies.

“This simply means, you can use ZUGACOIN all over the world. ZUGACOIN is more expensive and valuable than Bitcoin. If GOD say YES, nobody can say no. Even with as little as $20, a fraction of Zugacoin could be purchased with a guaranteed growth and turn over. No matter the fraction of Zugacoin you buy, you are sure of getting your ROI (Return of Investment) back in more than 10 folds,” says the excited CEO.

Zugacoin which is specially created to help Nigerians and other Africans at large tackle poverty is also on Coin Gecko and rated most expensive cryptocurrency.

The newly launched currency is making waves on global exchange platforms like, Uniswap, Indoex, Vindax and Nellerabox.

The world record in Cryptocurrency has been broken by Archbishop Samzuga; African and confirmed by Americans.

Recall that on December 1, ZUGACOIN made history and a ground breaking ICO; it became the first Cryptocurrency that started ICO with 100% trading stability and maintain it for over 24 hours without dropping, with the price set on INDOEX EXCHANGE platform.

At the rate of 1 Zugacoin to $48,957 which in naira is N24,037,887 (Twenty four million, and thirty seven thousand, eight hundred & eighty seven naira).

