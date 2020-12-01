Zugacoin begins ICO on global exchange platforms

Kindly Share This Story:

Good news has been brought to Nigerians and other Africans at large as ZUGACOIN, the first Africa’s Cryptocurrency, the most valuable and the most expensive begins ICO today December 1, (1/12/2020) on global exchange platforms.

According to information gathered, Zugacoin trading commenced with the Price finally set on INDOEX EXCHANGE platform at the rate of 1 Zugacoin to $48,957 which in naira is N24,037,887 (Twenty four million, and thirty seven thousand, eight hundred & eighty seven naira).

The inventor of the much awaited Cryptocurrency, Archbishop Sam Zuga states the Zugacoin’s price is projected to reach 1 million Dollars, if only 200 million Nigerians adopt it.

“It will go beyond that when the whole Africans adopt it. But it can even go back to zero if Nigerians reject it or people who have it are rushing to spend it,” he noted.

READ ALSO:

Samzuga, also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall also implored dignitaries, politicians and every Nigerian to invest in ZUGACOIN and enjoy financial freedom.

“All the States Houses of Assembly and National Assembly should rush at their respective capacities and adopt it either at State levels or Federal level. I have done my job successfully by cooking the food and bringing it at the dinning table. You can choose to eat and be satisfied or ignore and remain hungry,” he added.

The cleric however promised to continuously educate Nigerians on how to become rich through ZUGACOIN by constantly organizing AFRICAN FINANCIAL REVOLUTION CONFERENCE (AFREC).

“Aggressive approach would be given in this direction,” he avows.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: