Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, bags Best Governor award, outlines solution to boost security

Kindly Share This Story:

In recognition of his passion for development and welfarist ideology, the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has again bagged the 2020 best governor’s award for his exemplary leadership qualities and his administration’s effort in boosting security and addressing humanitarian challenges in the state.

As gathered, Matawalle’s recognition followed a thorough assessment of the administration’s activities carried out by Access Weekly Magazine, published by a renowned and veteran Journalist, Mr. Sola Olugbemiro.

The governor, inspite of the challenges experienced during the year, never backtracked on his promises and that was said to be reason the media organisation considered him along with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and many Nigerians who distinguished themselves in the different fields for the honour.

Receiving the award during the magazine’s colloquium and 2020 award ceremony held at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference and Gardens, Ikeja, Lagos, Matawalle sued for a collective approach in addressing the Security challenges facing the country, especially the Northern region and advised leaders at levels to stop apportioning blames on one another.

In his acceptance speech, Matawalle sued for a collective approach in addressing the Security challenges facing the country, especially the Northern region, and advised leaders at levels to stop apportioning blames on one another.

He noted that security issue is should always be seen and treated as everybody’s business that calls for a more Coordinated approach that is holistic and genuine in order to take it to a logical end and make the country safe and more conducive for investment, development, and progress.

READ ALSO:

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Public Enlightenment, and Communications, Mallam Zailani Bappa, added that governments should engage the youths and embark on policies including skills acquisition, trades, as well as employment, that would ensure they become self-sufficient and reliant.

Matawalle further attributed his administration’s success in the area of Security to the social intervention programmes and other employment opportunities created by his administration which have continued to yield positive results after assuming office.

Earlier while presenting the award to the Governor, Mr. Dada Dele, explained that the organisation decided to honour Matawalle at this year’s colloquium and award as a result of improvement recorded particularly in the area of security that had greatly improve in the state.

Dada explained that since the coming of Governor, the narration in Zamfara State changed significantly both in reality and in the news unlike the daily reports of killings and wanton destruction of life and property of innocent citizens that had become the identity of the state in the past.

He further said that the award given to the Governor was to encourage him to do more for his people and also make other Governors follow his footsteps in addressing security challenges facing their respective states.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: