Zakzaky donates blankets, drugs, mosquito nets to IDPs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky on Tuesday in Faskari town of Katsina State. donated blankets, drugs and mosquito nets to the internally displaced persons, IDPs, to help them stay warm during the cool season.

A representative of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in Funtua, Sheikh Rabi’u Abdullahi, on the occasion, said the choice of the Faskari IDPs was made by the Sheikh to assist the Internally Displaced Persons who left their villages for fear of attack from the bandits.

“We are overwhelmed by the number of expectant mothers and other categories of women that came out to collect the free Blankets, Drugs and Mosquito nets in the IDP camp.”

Sheikh Zakzaky who has been incarcerated since the Zaria massacre in December 2015, represented by Sheikh Rabi’u, said the kind gesture was done out of passion and love.

He said Sheikh would continue helping people especially in this period of hardship. Sheikh Rabi’u Funtua called on the Federal Government to unconditionally, release the leader of the sect for proper medical attention.

He called on citizens to uphold the dictum that injustice to one is an injustice to all, saying Zakzaky distributed drugs and Mosquito net on 18 August 2020 to same IDP camp.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked Zakzaky for his kind gesture.

“Now we are really happy to receive the blankets because we really need them. The IDPs also need warm clothes to get around in the morning and in the evening before going to bed,” said Malam Aliyu Garba, one of the IDPs.

“We call on the people to help us to get warm cloth. I think it is not good to see children and adults with blankets in the morning. IDPs can’t buy warm clothes because they are facing livelihood hardships. That’s why we want people to follow Sheikh Zakzaky’s footstep to provide warm clothing for us,” he added.

“Now that we have the blankets, one problem has been solved for the IDPs. But mats are required because IDPs often sleep on concrete floors,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: