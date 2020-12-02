Breaking News
Zabarmari massacre: Group asks Buhari to sack service chiefs

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the quarterly National Security Council, NSC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A group of concerned stakeholders has said that now is the time  to end this madness as the nation can’t afford to wait any longer witnessing insurgents killing helpless farmers.

” It is our conviction that until a major paradigm  shift in the security architecture is promptly applied by President Muhammadu Buhari, we will continue with this bad and alarming rounds of tragic and embarrassing  situation,” they said.

This was contained in a   communique at the end of a joint meeting of stakeholders on the latest  killing of the farmers in Borno state.

It was signed by  Nastura Ashir Sahriff- Kano,Abdul Ahmed Isiaq- Kaduna, Gambo Ibrahim Gugungu- Kaduna

,Jibril Tafida- Kaduna,Engr. Bello Bichi- Kano,Murtala Muhammad- Kaduna,Mansir Guruza,Arc. Mathias Joseph- Plateau ,Engr ibrahim Ndagi- Niger, Raphael Tokula- Benue,Yerima Shettima and Aminu Saleh- Bauchi.

Rising from the emergency meeting  in Kaduna, following the gruesome murder  of 43 innocent rice  farmers at Zabarmari of Jere Local Government  in Borno State, “we still feel deeply touched by this tragedy.”

“Consequently,  we wish to declare as follows: We commiserate with the families of the farmers who were killed while trying to legitimately  earn a living. Our heartfelt condolences go to the entire people and government of Borno State.”

“We say enough is enough of these killings of innocent and unarmed civilians in Borno State, brought  about by the seeming inability of the nation’s  troops stationed in the State to help avoid this kind of massive casualty attacks and killings,” they said.

Specifically, they called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately  sack the nation’s  service  chiefs for their ,alleged inability to save the nation this  tragically-embarrassing experience  that has dire consequences to Nigeria’s international image.

“There is also the need for not just total overhaul of the security architecture in Borno but also the outdated intelligence gathering method,” they said.

