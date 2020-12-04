Yvngstoner, joins the league of talented young Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

It is always encouraging to meet young Nigerians who have taken time to develop their God-given talents. A lot of Nigerians both home and abroad are not a pushover, especially in the entertainment industry where most of the Nigerian youths are developing passion, interest and skill for self-development and for job creation.

Meeting Yvngstoner, another talented Nigerian singer making waves in the entertainment industry will let you know that there are more talented Nigerian youths who also need help to discover and develop such amazing gifts in their lives.

Yvugstoner, said that Nigeria has over the years produced some of the best artists in Africa. While most of them have gone global, there are new crop of talents in the country making waves with their rare talents.

Udoh-Udoh Joseph known professionally as Yvngstoner, is an Afro-fusion singer and songwriter drawing attention after his introduction into the entertainment industry in 2019.

Although born and raised in Delta State, Yvngstoner hail from the South South Region of Nigeria, Akwa-Ibom state.

He released his debut hit single ‘Down’ in 2020, an Afro-fusion and dancehall music portraying gangster love.

The song is fast becoming a street anthem in Nigeria. Currently among the top charts and most played songs on major music streaming platforms.

This is indeed a confirmation of his talent and will further boost his rank as artist to watch-out-for in Nigeria.

Yvugstoner, a hardworking youth, promised to make Nigeria great via entertainment industry in the country. He also encouraged the younger generation and Nigeria’s leadership of tomorrow to do everything possible to develop their talents so that they can make impact in the country and also in their family. According to him it pays to develop that God-giving talents in you, and with your efforts not being afraid of life challenges, you will see yourself up there.

