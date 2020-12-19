Yungbady; talented Nigerian music act making waves in far away Russia

Kindly Share This Story:

Many people especially back home in Nigeria are not away from the talented and dynamic Nigeria artist Ezebue Richard, known by his stage name Yungbady who is making waves in faraway Russia.

His song has become club bangers as DJs are tempted to always light up the dance floor with his sonorous songs. Yungbady, whose name sounds new to many Nigerians back home, has been on the musical stage for some years now.

In 2018 Yungbady dropped his debut single “African Woman”. The song was produced by a versatile producer and sound maker Endeetones. And the video to the song was shot in various locations around Lagos.

Yungbady was born in January 1992 hail from iIhiala in Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria, before moving to Lagos. The afro hip-hop artiste is currently studying in Russia after cutting short his degree program at the University of Lagos.

Yungbady reveals in a recent interview that his role model in the Nigerian music industry is no other than 2Baba Idibia but he has great admiration for the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid amongst others.

According to the dynamic artist, when asked what influenced his work, he said his music is greatly influenced by societal issues, but he chooses to be positive and not focus on the negative aspect of things happening around him.

Yungbady reveals that although he has been busy with academic work, he is also spending some time in the studio to create more hits. He also appreciates the fact the DJs in Russia play a lot of Africa songs in clubs and the Russian people appreciate music from Africa especially Nigeria.

