Yuletide: PPPRA assures of adequate petroleum products

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has given assurance of availability of adequate petroleum products throughout the Yuletide period.

The agency gave the assurance in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, in Abuja, on Thursday.

“The average stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, for both inland and marine between Dec. 12th and 18th stood at 2,230,400,000 litres, translating to 39.83 days sufficiency.

“The country also has a total average volume of 623,080,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel with 44.51 days’ sufficiency, which signals good news for luxurious buses that are expected to dominate long travels during the festive season,’’ he said

He said that the country also had 25 days sufficiency of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) with a total of 75, 780,000 litres and 34. 18 days sufficiency, with a total of 25,293,200 litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) for domestic use.

Saidu advised marketers to operate within the confines of the rules guiding operations in the downstream and shun unwholesome practices that could cause Nigerians untold hardship during the festive period and beyond.

“The Federal Government remains intensely focused on executing the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP); its gas master plan that will result in many fuel retail outlets being able to dispense gas to motorists in the New Year.

“ The NGEP Autogas rollout of Dec. 1st and the ongoing motor vehicle tank conversion exercise at various centres, herald the proliferation of a cheaper and cleaner alternative to petrol for Nigerians.

“With growing investor confidence in the country’s petroleum downstream catalysed by the deregulation policy and concerted efforts in actualising the Year of Gas, the PPPRA would like to, once again, assure all stakeholders that the vision for a vibrant, self-sustaining downstream sector remains a priority, and we are working tirelessly to achieve this,’’ he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

