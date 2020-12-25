Yuletide: Police warn against use of knockouts in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Police in Kano have warned against the sale and use of fireworks and knockouts in the state during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, issued the warning in a statement in Kano on Thursday.

He stated that the sale and use of fireworks, knock-outs and use of bonfires during and after the festive period had been banned.

“This is to warn groups or individuals to desist from any act or conduct that will cause a breach of the peace and breakdown of law and order.

“Whoever is caught engaging in unlawful acts will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Haruna stated.

He noted that adequate security arrangements with other sister security agencies had been put in place and assures residents of peaceful celebrations.

He advised the citizenry to comply with Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing, use of face mask and personal hygiene, amongst others.

He further urged the people to report any suspicious person or group to any police station nearest to them.

The command provided the following GSM lines for distress calls: 08032419754, 08123821575 and 08075391163.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

