Yuletide: NSCDC Abdullahi Gana reassures Nigerians of adequate security

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world in the celebration season of Christmas and an anticipated delightful New Year, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp-NSCDC has assured Nigerians of its Commitment to provide security for lives and properties.

The Commandant General Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana made the assertions during his season greetings message to Nigerians, few days ago.

The NSCDC Boss stated that the Agency is already deploying a comprehensive personal protective plan-CPPP to ensure adequate and strategic operations in areas of protecting lives, properties and curbing criminal activities especially in the season of celebration, when civilians are more vulnerable to attacks, abductions and other vicious activities.

CG Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana also emphasized on the need for Farmers and Agro investors to remain calm, as the Agro Rangers are fully committed to securing farmlands against attacks by bandits and hoodlums. He stressed that with Agro Rangers, a specially trained department of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp-NSCDC, farmlands across communities in Nigeria remains secured and safe for Farmers.

He however reassured Nigerians of a smooth celebration season, void of any bizarre attack, as it will be exploring it’s capacity and resources at all levels to provide the required basic security. Unfortunately for evil doers and makers, NSCDC operatives across Nigeria have created measures to torpedo their activities especially in the season of Christmas and New year celebration.

